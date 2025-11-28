Kashmir Walks To Witness

Representational Photo

The glaciers are slipping away without a goodbye. People in Kashmir chase them with water bottles and trekking poles.

Three years ago, the valley worried about lockdowns. Today, it worries about melting ice.

Scientists at Kashmir University say some glaciers in the Pir Panjal have lost a quarter of their ice since the nineties. Apple farmers say it in their own way: seasons no longer stay, they just pass through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring comes early, flowers too soon, and leaves before anyone settles in. Snow is lighter, rivers shrink and then suddenly swell.

The first answer has been simple. More people are stepping out.