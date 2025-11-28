Black Bear Enters KU Girls' Hostels, Sparks Panic

File photo of University of Kashmir

Srinagar: Panic gripped the girls' hostels at Kashmir University late Friday evening after a black bear strayed into the campus, triggering an emergency response and forcing students to stay locked indoors.

Eyewitnesses said the bear was first spotted near the Sadrabal side, casually ambling along the footpath as stunned commuters watched in disbelief. Moments later, a pack of stray dogs began chasing it. In an attempt to escape, the bear climbed an electric pole, leapt over a boundary wall and landed directly inside the girls' hostel zone - sending shockwaves through the hostels.

University authorities rushed to the spot and immediately alerted the Wildlife Department. A rescue operation was launched to track and trap the animal, which had moved further into the campus by the time teams arrived.

Chief Proctor Prof. Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan said that the bear“crossed through the girls' hostels and then disappeared into the adjoining area.” He said students have been strictly advised to remain inside their rooms until the situation is fully under control.“The Wildlife team is on the job,” he added.