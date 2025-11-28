J&K Govt To Act Tough On Erring Pvt Schools: Itoo
Srinagar- Minister of Education Sakina Itoo on Friday said the government will take strict action against private schools found violating orders and norms issued by the authorities.
Speaking to reporters, she said the School Education Department has already notified the rules that private institutions must follow.“We have also directed JKBOSE to ensure implementation of all government orders,” she said.
The minister said the department had received several complaints from parents regarding violations.“These complaints were examined, and we have already derecognised four private schools. A fine has been imposed on four others for not adhering to norms,” she said.ADVERTISEMENT
Itoo added that any future complaints will be reviewed, and action will follow wherever violations are found.“We will not hesitate to act against any private school. Accountability will be ensured, and nobody will be allowed to violate government norms,” she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment