Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J&K Govt To Act Tough On Erring Pvt Schools: Itoo


2025-11-28 03:11:37
File photo of J&K Minister Sakina Itoo

Srinagar- Minister of Education Sakina Itoo on Friday said the government will take strict action against private schools found violating orders and norms issued by the authorities.

Speaking to reporters, she said the School Education Department has already notified the rules that private institutions must follow.“We have also directed JKBOSE to ensure implementation of all government orders,” she said.

The minister said the department had received several complaints from parents regarding violations.“These complaints were examined, and we have already derecognised four private schools. A fine has been imposed on four others for not adhering to norms,” she said.

Itoo added that any future complaints will be reviewed, and action will follow wherever violations are found.“We will not hesitate to act against any private school. Accountability will be ensured, and nobody will be allowed to violate government norms,” she said.

Kashmir Observer

