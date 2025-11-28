Hindu Family Gifts Land To Homeless Jouro, Sparks Unity Wave

Kuldeep Sharma gifts a plot of land to Arfaz Ahmad (Photo credit: ANI)

Jammu ~ In a rare and heartwarming display of communal harmony amid an escalating political storm, a Hindu family from Jammu has gifted a five-marla residential plot to a freelance journalist whose house was demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) earlier this week. The move has struck an emotional chord across Jammu & Kashmir, where many have hailed it as a powerful reaffirmation of the region's enduring traditions of brotherhood.

The land was gifted by Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, a retired employee of the External Affairs Ministry, to Jammu-based journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing. In widely circulated videos, the elderly Hindu resident, affectionately known in his locality as“Uncle Ji”, is seen handing over the land papers to an overwhelmed Arfaz, who accepts the documents with moist eyes. Standing beside Sharma is his daughter, Tania Sharma, who signed the gift deed-a symbolic gesture that moved many viewers to tears. She called herself a 'proud' daughter of her father.

“They demolished his house built on just three marlas. We are giving him five.

If they demolish ten, we will give him twenty,” Sharma declares in the video, emphasising that his decision was rooted purely in humanity, not religion.

Sharma and his family said they were devastated by the sight of their neighbour's 40-year-old home being reduced to rubble by JDA bulldozers, escorted by heavy police deployment, with no apparent notice served beforehand. The demolition left the journalist's family-including elderly members-homeless overnight.

The gesture quickly went viral, prompting an outpouring of appreciation from citizens across the region who described it as a“restoration of faith in humanity” at a time when polarising narratives dominate public discourse.

Political leaders, social activists, and journalists visited the razed site over the past 24 hours, with many calling the demolition 'selective' and demanding accountability. Congress leader Raman Bhalla termed the action“wrong and unjustified”, while a PDP delegation led by Varinder Singh Sonu questioned why modest homes were targeted while“larger encroachments remained untouched”.

Even senior BJP leader and former state president Ravinder Raina expressed pain at the demolition, clarifying that the Lieutenant Governor had not issued any demolition order and promising assistance to the affected family.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it a conspiracy to defame the elected government and blamed officials for conducting demolitions without any approvals.“No one supports encroachment on government land. But there cannot be a pick-and-choose approach by the JDA. I see a clear design to defame and discredit the elected government,” the Chief Minister said.