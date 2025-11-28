LG Sinha: Writers, Poets Must Counter Radicalization

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said poets and writers have a crucial role in strengthening unity and countering secessionist attempts aimed at dividing and radicalising youth in the Kashmir valley. He was speaking at a Kavi Sammelan organised by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor said literature has always contributed to nation building and urged writers to use their expression to promote a stronger national identity and social cohesion.“We should also focus on promoting regional literature to fully capitalize on its potential for social harmony and national strength,” he said.

Sinha underlined that for a self reliant and developed India, both art and artificial intelligence, science and sanskar, are essential. He added that literature, music and poetry enrich democratic values and provide society with cultural and spiritual nourishment.

“Poetry serves not just as a foundation of social consciousness, but also as a pinnacle of society's resolve. Poetry acts as a bridge between dreams and their actualization. It is also a catalyst for individual growth and inspires social transformation,” the LG said.

He also highlighted several initiatives taken by the UT administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to revive the literary tradition and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.“The last five years have been decisive for the Union Territory. We have diligently strived to provide a safe and culturally rich environment for the new generation,” he said.