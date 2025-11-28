NC Working Committee Meeting Sans Ruhullah

Srinagar- The National Conference's two day Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Srinagar has once again pushed the party's internal differences into focus, with MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi missing from the crucial gathering.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters in Nawa e Subah, discussed key organisational matters, public issues and the current political environment. Senior leaders and MLAs shared their feedback, and the party resolved to address gaps in its recent performance.

But the absence of Ruhullah, given his recent disagreements with the leadership, drew attention during the meeting.

While senior NC leaders were meeting in Srinagar, Ruhullah was in Ganderbal interacting with farmers in Tulmulla, listening to their concerns and discussing challenges in the agricultural sector. The MP also visited the family of a young man from Kangan who had died in the Red Fort blast incident in New Delhi, to offer condolences.

Earlier, Aga Ruhullah had made it clear that he had not been invited to the Working Committee meeting and was not even informed about it.

Ruhullah said he had not been invited to the meeting despite being a permanent member of the Working Committee.“Since 2002, this is the first time I did not receive an invitation. My only disagreement with the party is that we must work on the political agenda on which we sought votes in 2024, especially the fight for the return of protections under Article 370,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the panel is reserved for leaders who adhere strictly to party discipline.

Addressing a press conference after the culmination of the National Conference's two-day Working Committee meeting, Omar said that the party's Working Committee is meant only for those who understand the discipline of the organisation and do not try to communicate with the party through the media.

This is the party's Working Committee, the highest decision making body. The current political situation was discussed and MLAs shared their feedback. Wherever shortcomings came up, the organisation will take corrective steps in the coming days,” Omar said.

“This committee is for those who understand party discipline and do not prefer to speak to the leadership through the media. Everyone present knows how to talk to the leadership within that discipline. I am surprised you are more concerned about one person than the promises we have made for the next five years. Judge our performance when our term ends,” he added.

He said that the panel discussed the current political situation, received feedback from MLAs and office bearers, and reviewed the party's performance in several constituencies, including Budgam and Nagrota.

Omar said the Working Committee offered valuable advice, and he assured that all suggestions received from organisational leaders and legislators will be taken into consideration.

Omar also said several key institutions and departments that should be under the control of the elected government continue to remain outside its domain. He cited examples including Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Cultural Academy, the Power Development Corporation, and the Directorate of Information.

He said many positions in these bodies are still being controlled through arrangements that bypass the elected government.“Director Information is a cadre post for a JKAS officer. What is the compulsion that IAS officers are repeatedly appointed?” he asked.

Omar also said that while two steps of the process promised by the Union Government, delimitation and elections have been completed, the third step of restoring statehood continues to be delayed.