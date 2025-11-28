403
Barrick, Amerigo, Bombardier At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Allied Gold Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $29.42. Thursday, provide an update on the ongoing exploration and development activities at its Kurmuk mine in western Ethiopia, highlighting the scale and continuity of mineralized systems within its highly prospective gold camp and the growth potential and optionality of the Company's flagship development asset.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.56. AbraSilver announce last week that it has formally submitted its application for the Diablillos silver-gold project to be included under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime
Barrick Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $57.67. Experts said this week Barrick is still undervalued despite record FCF, Mali agreement, CEO change, and activist involvement.
Apollo Silver Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.83. Apollo this week engaged Equedia Network Corporation, an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.84. Amerigo announced Friday it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to proceed with a new normal course issuer bid.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.67. This week, Aris rose 8.4% on volume of 3,050,580 shares
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.06. Arizona Sonoran will be part of the Virtual Investor Conference, December 2, 3, and 4.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $231.32. Bombardier rose 2.2% on volume of 164,282 shares
Banyan Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 94 cents. Banyan will also be part of the Virtual Investor Conference, December 2, 3, and 4.
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 73 cents. Wednesday, announced the completion of all transaction documents for the previously announced arm's length gold loan agreement and the receipt of the entire US$45.1M principal amount under the gold loan between Precious Metals Yield Fund, and Magellan Minerais Prospecção Geológica Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Canadian Copper Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40 cents. No news stories available.
DPM Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.11. DPM this week announced the results of a feasibility study for the Coka Rakita project in Serbia. The FS confirms robust economics for a high-margin underground mining operation with first quartile costs and high rate of return using a $1,900 per ounce gold price assumption.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.83. Last Friday, Discovery shares fell 0.6% on volume of 7,117,954 shares
Ecora Resources plc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.92. This week, Ecora announced the selection of solvent extraction as the rare earth oxide separation route for the Phalaborwa project to produce separated NdPr oxide and the SEG+ Group at +99.5% purity, allowing for the finalization of the project flowsheet and subsequent completion of the definitive feasibility study.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $43.75. Wednesday, Eldorado released its updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates as of September 30, 2025.
