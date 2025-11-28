VIDEO - CEO Clips U.S. Gold Corp.: A Fully Permitted, Shovel-Ready Gold & Copper Project In Wyoming

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) -- U.S. Gold Corp. is advancing the CK Gold Project, a fully permitted, shovel-ready gold and copper development opportunity located just outside Cheyenne, Wyoming. The project hosts a 1.7-million-ounce gold-equivalent reserve, supported by a strong balance sheet and tight share structure. Led by CEO George Bee, an executive known for building some of the world's largest gold mines, U.S. Gold Corp. offers investors direct leverage to two essential metals through a high-quality, near-term domestic project.



