VIDEO - CEO Clips Heritage Mining: Early Signs Of A Promising Gold Discovery

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) -- Heritage Mining is advancing new gold discoveries across northwestern Ontario, guided by modern exploration tools and strong early results. The company has already identified a significant multi-kilometre target and confirmed gold mineralization in its initial drilling. Additional visible gold at its Contact Bay project, along with work at Scattergood and the recent Melba acquisition in the Kirkland Lake region, highlights growing momentum across its expanding project portfolio.

Cannot view this video? Visit:



Heritage Mining (CSE: HML)



About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO ClipsTM, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CEO Clips