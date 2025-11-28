VIDEO - CEO Clips MCAN Financial: Delivering Mortgage Investment Stability With A Personal Touch

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - MCAN Financial (TSX: MKP) is a trusted leader in the Canadian mortgage investment landscape, offering investors a stable, well-managed path for income generation. With expertise in residential lending and construction financing, MCAN pairs disciplined risk management with a client-centric approach.

In this new CEO Clip, MCAN highlights its commitment to delivering steady returns through carefully underwritten mortgages, a diversified portfolio, and a long-standing track record of resilience across market cycles. MCAN also has a strategic investment in MCAP Commercial LP, Canada's largest independent mortgage finance company. Leveraging deep industry expertise and an emphasis on transparency, MCAN continues to position itself as a reliable choice for investors seeking consistent performance supported by a Canadian-regulated financial institution.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



MCAN Financial (TSX: MKP)



About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO ClipsTM, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CEO Clips