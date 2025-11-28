Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc. (RKLC) Opens The Market


2025-11-28 03:09:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Jonathan M. Wellum, President & CEO, Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc. ("Rocklin" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate Canada's newest ETF provider and the launch of their first ETF: Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF (TSX: RKLC).


The Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF is designed for Canadian investors seeking prudent, long-term total returns (income and capital gains). The ETF holds a concentrated portfolio of 15-25 global stocks, using a disciplined, research-driven approach to identify and patiently hold high-quality securities trading below their intrinsic value. You can learn more, including investment and performance details, at rocklinc/etf.

Rocklinc Investment Partners Inc. is an independent research-driven investment management firm based in Burlington, Ontario, focusing solely on creating portfolios of high-quality assets customized to clients' investment goals and objectives. Founded in 2010, Rocklinc emphasizes value investing principles, serving private individuals, families, corporations, and foundations with a commitment to honesty, transparency, confidentiality, and consistent results.

Newsfile Corp

