Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update


2025-11-28 03:09:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbols will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Effective date: December 3, 2025

Symbol Name
AIC AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.
ARWY Arway Corporation
ATHA Athena Gold Corporation
BAC BacTech Environmental Corporation
BAD Naughty Ventures Corp.
BKTS Beckett's Inc.
BY Beyond Lithium Inc.
CASC Cascade Copper Corp.
CISC Ciscom Corp.
CME Canadian Metals Inc.
CRUZ Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
CUAU Forte Minerals Corp
EATH New Earth Resources Corp.
FGH Forte Group Holdings Inc.
GLDS Golden Spike Resources Corp
GRUV Protium Clean Energy Corp.
LEO Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
MSM Metalsource Mining Inc.
NEWD Newfoundland Discovery Corp.
NICO Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited
NIOB North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.
NUE NU E Power Corp.
NUKE American Atomics Inc.
OMGA Omega Pacific Resources Inc.
PAID XTM Inc.
PMED Predictmedix AI Inc.
PREV PreveCeutical Medical Inc.
PUMP Stock Trend Capital Inc.
QCA Quinsam Capital Corporation
REDC Red Canyon Resources Ltd.
RFLX Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.
RISE Rise Gold Corp.
RSG Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
RSH Rush Rare Metals Corp.
SBTC Standard Strategies Inc.
SI Silicon Metals Corp.
SXTY Sixty North Gold Mining Inc.
TGGL Toggle3D Inc.
TLP Tier One Capital Limited Partnership
TMIN Teako Minerals Corp.
UDOC UniDoc Health Corp.
UE Urano Energy Corp.
ULTH United Lithium Corp.
WEST West Mining Corp.
XRI Xcite Resources Inc.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.

Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

