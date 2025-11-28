403
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
|Symbol
|Name
|AIC
|AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.
|ARWY
|Arway Corporation
|ATHA
|Athena Gold Corporation
|BAC
|BacTech Environmental Corporation
|BAD
|Naughty Ventures Corp.
|BKTS
|Beckett's Inc.
|BY
|Beyond Lithium Inc.
|CASC
|Cascade Copper Corp.
|CISC
|Ciscom Corp.
|CME
|Canadian Metals Inc.
|CRUZ
|Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
|CUAU
|Forte Minerals Corp
|EATH
|New Earth Resources Corp.
|FGH
|Forte Group Holdings Inc.
|GLDS
|Golden Spike Resources Corp
|GRUV
|Protium Clean Energy Corp.
|LEO
|Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
|MSM
|Metalsource Mining Inc.
|NEWD
|Newfoundland Discovery Corp.
|NICO
|Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited
|NIOB
|North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.
|NUE
|NU E Power Corp.
|NUKE
|American Atomics Inc.
|OMGA
|Omega Pacific Resources Inc.
|PAID
|XTM Inc.
|PMED
|Predictmedix AI Inc.
|PREV
|PreveCeutical Medical Inc.
|PUMP
|Stock Trend Capital Inc.
|QCA
|Quinsam Capital Corporation
|REDC
|Red Canyon Resources Ltd.
|RFLX
|Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.
|RISE
|Rise Gold Corp.
|RSG
|Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
|RSH
|Rush Rare Metals Corp.
|SBTC
|Standard Strategies Inc.
|SI
|Silicon Metals Corp.
|SXTY
|Sixty North Gold Mining Inc.
|TGGL
|Toggle3D Inc.
|TLP
|Tier One Capital Limited Partnership
|TMIN
|Teako Minerals Corp.
|UDOC
|UniDoc Health Corp.
|UE
|Urano Energy Corp.
|ULTH
|United Lithium Corp.
|WEST
|West Mining Corp.
|XRI
|Xcite Resources Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.
