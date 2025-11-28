Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Delist - Lida Resources Inc. (LIDA)


2025-11-28 03:09:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 novembre/November 2025) - The common shares of Lida Resources Inc. will be delisted from the CSE at market close today, November 28, 2025.

Lida Resources is currently suspended. See Bulletin 2024-0106

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Lida Resources Inc. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le 28 novembre 2025.

Lida Resources est actuellement suspendu. Voir le Bulletin 2024-0106.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 28 NOV 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LIDA

Newsfile Corp

