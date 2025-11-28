CSE Bulletin: Change Of Business - Spetz Inc./Sonicstrategy Inc.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-28 03:09:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 novembre/November 2025) - Spetz Inc. (SPTZ) has announced the completion of a Change of Business and name and symbol change to SonicStrategy Inc. (SONI)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 2, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 1, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Spetz Inc. (SPTZ) a annoncé la finalisation de son changement d'activité et un changement de nom et de symbole pour SonicStrategy Inc. (SONI).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 2 décembre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 1er décembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Spetz Inc.
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SPTZ
CUSIP & ISIN: 848403200/CA8484032005
Delist Date/Date de radiation: Le 1 DEC 2025

NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité: SonicStrategy Inc.
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SONI
NEW/Nouveau CUSIP: 83546W 10 6
NEW/Nouveau ISIN: CA 83546W 10 6 8
Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective: Le 2 DEC 2025

