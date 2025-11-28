CSE Bulletin: Change Of Business - Spetz Inc./Sonicstrategy Inc.

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 novembre/November 2025) - Spetz Inc. (SPTZ) has announced the completion of a Change of Business and name and symbol change to SonicStrategy Inc. (SONI)
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 2, 2025.
Disclosure documents are available at .
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 1, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
Spetz Inc. (SPTZ) a annoncé la finalisation de son changement d'activité et un changement de nom et de symbole pour SonicStrategy Inc. (SONI).
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 2 décembre 2025.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 1er décembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.
| OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité:
| Spetz Inc.
| Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
| SPTZ
| CUSIP & ISIN:
| 848403200/CA8484032005
| Delist Date/Date de radiation:
| Le 1 DEC 2025
| NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité:
| SonicStrategy Inc.
| Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
| SONI
| NEW/Nouveau CUSIP:
| 83546W 10 6
| NEW/Nouveau ISIN:
| CA 83546W 10 6 8
| Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective:
| Le 2 DEC 2025
