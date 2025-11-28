CSE Bulletin: Change Of Business - Spetz Inc./Sonicstrategy Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 2, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 1, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Spetz Inc. (SPTZ) a annoncé la finalisation de son changement d'activité et un changement de nom et de symbole pour SonicStrategy Inc. (SONI).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 2 décembre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 1er décembre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.