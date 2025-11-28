Why The North Korean Government Is So Invested In Women's Youth Football

MENAFN - The Conversation) North Korea cemented its status as one of the dominant forces in women's youth football in early November, defeating the Netherlands 3-0 in the under-17 World Cup final. They returned from the tournament victorious for a record extending fourth time, having won the past two titles.

The North Koreans also won awards for the tournament's best and second-best overall players. These trophies went to North Korea's forward, Yu Jong-hyang, and her teammate, Kim Won-sim, respectively. The success of North Korea's young footballers is the product of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening national pride and boosting the country's international standing.

It is perhaps no great surprise that North Korea, which is nominally under communist rule, was an early adopter of women's football. Socialist ideology generally encourages women to take part in sport, seeing it as a means of achieving gender equality and promoting national strength.

In the late 1980s, when football's global governing body Fifa was planning to launch women's competitions, North Korea's leaders promptly introduced football development programmes for women. This included incorporating football training for girls into the school curriculum and creating women's football teams in the army, which allowed players to train and develop full-time at the state's expense.

This approach soon began to pay off. From the 1990s to the early 2010s, North Korea consistently had one of the best senior national women's football teams in Asia. North Korea won several Asian Cup titles before a major doping scandal involving five national-team players in 2011 put the breaks on this success.

North Korea was banned from the 2015 women's World Cup and failed to qualify four years later. The country then went into a period of isolation during the pandemic, which prevented it from participating in the 2023 World Cup.

The North Korean women's youth sides, meanwhile, have continuously shown footballing prowess on the international stage. The under-20 squad won the country's first football World Cup in 2006, with North Korea emerging victorious from the inaugural under-17 women's World Cup two years later.

Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011 and, like his father and predecessor Kim Jong-il, made the development of competitive sport a key policy priority. He increased investment in sport significantly, overseeing the construction of sports facilities such as the Pyongyang International Football School.

Opened in 2013, this is a state-run elite training facility that aims to identify and develop talented young footballers for the country's national teams. Some of the best players from the current youth setup, including Yu Jong-hyang and Kim Won-sim, attended the school.

Yu Jong-hyang of North Korea in action during the World Cup final in Morocco. Jalal Morchidi / EPA

Why sport matters

Any sporting victory on the global stage is important for the North Korean government as it helps boost nationalism among the country's people. In 2023, Kim Jong-un proclaimed:“it is a sacred duty of our athletes to raise our national flag high in foreign land”. Young North Korean women footballers have consistently performed this very act.

Jon Il Chong, who was announced as the best player at the under-17 women's World Cup in 2024, told reporters after North Korea's victory in the final:“It was the desire and honour of our team to give the respected fatherly marshal, Kim Jong-un, the report of pleasure and victory.” She added:“I will train harder and harder in the future so that I will demonstrate the honour of North Korea throughout the world.”

But Pyongyang's goal extends beyond boosting nationalism among its athletes. Two days after the 2025 under-17 women's final, the state-run Korean Central Television channel broadcast a delayed recording of the match on large outdoor screens in Pyongyang. Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' party, described jubilant scenes across the capital.

“Even young mothers scolded their children to walk faster and stopped in front of the screens, holding them tight as they watched the match,” its report said.“The area around Pyongyang Station became a sea of ecstasy.”

North Korea's under-17 World Cup win sparked street celebrations in Pyongyang.

North Korea's leadership tends to be viewed internationally as despotic and militaristic. However, even relatively minor international sporting events like the under-17 women's football World Cup present an opportunity for North Korea to project a more positive image of itself to the world. They also provide a channel for diplomatic dialogue.

Fifa's webpage featured images and stories of the North Korean under-17 women's team following their win in Morocco, with a celebratory and congratulatory undertone throughout. Even in South Korea, a country North Korea maintains frosty relations with, football fans shared their admiration for the North Korean team's success on social media.

Clearly, the dominance of North Korea's youth sides needs to be translated into the senior game for the state's sporting strategy to be fully successful. North Korean football players need to join prestigious professional leagues in the west, competing on a more visible platform against the best players in the world.

But due to UN economic sanctions imposed on the regime in Pyongyang, which were first levied in 2006 and have been tightened since, no homegrown North Korean footballers can sign a contract with a foreign football club. This creates a significant barrier to the development of North Korean football beyond the youth level moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether North Korea can regather its past momentum and qualify for the senior women's World Cup in Brazil in 2027. But, for now, North Korea's footballing dominance seems limited to the youth ranks.