Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jung Woo Lee

Jung Woo Lee


2025-11-28 03:08:56
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Sport and Leisure Policy, University of Edinburgh
Profile Articles Activity

My research interests lie in global sports, diplomacy and international relations.

I am the founding research director of the Scottish Centre for Olympic Research and Education (SCORE) at the University of Edinburgh. The SCORE is an IOC-registered Olympic Studies and Research Centre (OSRC).

I am also a Guest Module Leader at the German Sport University Cologne (MA Olympic Studies Programme, the module on international relations and the Olympic Movement).

I edited "Sport Mega-Events in Asia (2023, Palgrave)" and "Routledge Handbook of Sport and Politics (2017).

Education
  • 2008 Loughborough University, PhD / Sociology of Sport

The Conversation

MENAFN28112025000199003603ID1110411300



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search