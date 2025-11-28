Jung Woo Lee
- Senior Lecturer in Sport and Leisure Policy, University of Edinburgh
My research interests lie in global sports, diplomacy and international relations.
I am the founding research director of the Scottish Centre for Olympic Research and Education (SCORE) at the University of Edinburgh. The SCORE is an IOC-registered Olympic Studies and Research Centre (OSRC).
I am also a Guest Module Leader at the German Sport University Cologne (MA Olympic Studies Programme, the module on international relations and the Olympic Movement).
I edited "Sport Mega-Events in Asia (2023, Palgrave)" and "Routledge Handbook of Sport and Politics (2017).Education
- 2008 Loughborough University, PhD / Sociology of Sport
