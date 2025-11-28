Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Critical Infrastructure In Kherson Again, Power And Water Outages Possible

2025-11-28 03:08:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Russian occupiers have once again struck critical infrastructure. As a result of the damage, there may be interruptions in electricity and water supply in the city,” the report said.

As noted, specialists are making every effort to restore electricity and water supply.

Read also: Russian forces attack fire station in Zaporizhzhia with drone

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 28, in Kherson, as a result of Russian shelling, the Dniprovsky district was partially de-energized.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

MENAFN28112025000193011044ID1110411288



UkrinForm

