Russians Strike Critical Infrastructure In Kherson Again, Power And Water Outages Possible
“Russian occupiers have once again struck critical infrastructure. As a result of the damage, there may be interruptions in electricity and water supply in the city,” the report said.
As noted, specialists are making every effort to restore electricity and water supply.Read also: Russian forces attack fire station in Zaporizhzhia with drone
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 28, in Kherson, as a result of Russian shelling, the Dniprovsky district was partially de-energized.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment