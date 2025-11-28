Russians Launch Airstrike On Shestakove In Kharkiv Region, Leaving One Dead And Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Preliminarily, the enemy struck Shestakove with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the shelling, one man was killed; his details are being clarified. Two women, aged 61 and 52, were injured. They have been hospitalized,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, at least two private houses and two farm buildings were destroyed, six more houses and three farm buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Emergency services are working at the scene, the Head of the Regional Military Administration added.

As reported, a man was killed in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region on the morning of November 28 as a result of an FPV drone strike.