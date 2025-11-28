Russia Strikes Shestakove, Kharkiv Region, Leaving Dead And Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the village of Shestakove with a glide bomb. As a result of the shelling, one man was killed; his identity is being clarified. Two women, aged 61 and 52, sustained injuries. They have been hospitalized," Syniehubov said.

According to him, at least two private houses and two outbuildings were destroyed, six more houses and three outbuildings were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Emergency services are working at the scene, the head of the administration added.

As reported, in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, a man was killed in the morning of November 28 as a result of an FPV drone strike.