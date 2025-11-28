Zelensky On Fair Distribution Of Troops Among Brigades: Preparing Relevant Staff Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in his address, Ukrinform reports.

"There are issues that should have been resolved long ago. The Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, and Pavlo Palisa are already working on this, and for next week, I am preparing the relevant Staff meeting. Above all, we need a truly fair, rational distribution of personnel among brigades," Zelensky said.

According to him, the principles for how to achieve this already exist, "and every combat brigade is talking about it."

"The decision will come," he assured.

As reported, on November 26, following a Staff meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky tasked Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, together with Deputy Head of the President's Office Colonel Pavlo Palisa, with preparing a decision on the fair distribution of reinforcements among brigades.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine