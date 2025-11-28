Zelensky Instructs SBU To Analyze Situation In Law Enforcement System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He reported this in his address, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with the Security Service of Ukraine, asking them to carry out their own assessment of the situation within the law enforcement system and in the regions. Reports will follow soon, then my conclusions, and then the decisions. Too much negativity is coming from the regions," Zelensky said.

He noted that it was agreed the Security Service would provide this information quickly.

As Ukrinform reported, in Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed a local judge and a lawyer who, according to the results of a joint operation to neutralize judicial corruption schemes, were taking bribes to issue required court decisions.

