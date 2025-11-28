403
Russian Drones Attack Settlement Near Sloviansk: Civilian Injured, 20 Houses Damaged
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk Municipal Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Today it is loud in Bylbasivka. Shaheds damaged more than 20 private houses and cars. Unfortunately, there is one injured person," he wrote.Read also: Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv region with drones
As reported, Russian invaders injured two residents of Donetsk region over the past day, November 27.
