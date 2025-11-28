Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Strike Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Glide Bombs, Casualties And Injuries Reported

2025-11-28 03:08:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vladyslav Haivanenko, Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration, stated this on Facebook.

He said that the enemy struck the Vasylkiv community in Synelnykove district with UAVs, while the Pokrovske community was hit with guided bombs (KABs).

"A 37-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. Two others were injured," Haivanenko emphasized.

He added that a private house was destroyed and five more were damaged. A lyceum caught fire.

In the Nikopol sector, the Russian army used artillery and FPV drones. The district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities, came under attack.

Read also: Russian forces shell Kramatorsk community with drones, damaging houses

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 28, a woman was injured in the Slovianka community of Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian strikes.

UkrinForm

