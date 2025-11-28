Prokudin Refutes Russian Fake About Defense Of Korabelnyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prokudin stated this on Telegram.

"Russian propaganda is trying to surprise again. This time they invented a story about 'sending everyone to defend the Korabelnyi district,'" Prokudin wrote.

He noted that, in order to give their fantasies some weight, Russian propagandists even fabricated a directive.

The fake directive, dated November 16, 2025, mentions, among other things, an alleged plan to involve conscripts and reservists who have deferments from mobilization in guarding and defending the Korabel microdistrict.

Prokudin stressed that he had not signed any such documents, and no one else had either.

"If you want to keep inventing nonsense - at least learn how to format text properly so it is not embarrassing," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council noted that pro-Russian channels are spreading a fake about a shooting in Mykolaiv region, in which seven employees of a territorial recruitment center were allegedly killed.

Photo: Kherson RMA