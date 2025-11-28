Norwegian Parliament Members Expect Support For Ukraine To Not Decrease In Coming Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She stated this in an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrinform reports.

"We must be prepared for the fact that the support Norway is now providing must be long-lasting," Soreide stated.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg rejected proposals for Norway to become the sole guarantor of an EU loan to Ukraine worth about EUR 140 billion. Soreide, who represents the opposition Conservative Party, said her party is urging the government to consider participating in a potential loan-guarantee mechanism for Ukraine if the EU reaches an agreement and invites third countries to join. She declined to specify any possible increase in Norway's contributions. Her party does not insist on setting an upper limit on aid to Ukraine.

According to Soreide, it is necessary to avoid a situation where "it's primarily northern European countries that contribute," while "it is also important to keep the United States in and engaged in it."

Norway, a NATO member and Russia's neighbor, has allocated NRK 85 billion ($8.4 billion) in assistance to Ukraine for 2026 under the draft budget. Aid to Ukraine enjoys broad support in the country's parliament.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Norway is among the top five countries providing Ukraine with the most assistance relative to GDP. Norway has also benefited from increased gas and oil exports after sanctions were imposed on Russia.

Aid is provided under the so-called Nansen Program, which plans to allocate NRK 205 billion from 2023 to 2030.

Norway to provide Ukraine with additional USD 46M in humanitarian aid

As Ukrinform reported, according to Stoltenberg, the European Union does not plan to formally ask Norway to participate in lending schemes for Ukraine to cover financial shortfalls for 2026–2027, but Norway has already tripled its financial assistance to Ukraine.