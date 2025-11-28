Russian Attack Damages Energy Facility, Leaves Slavutych Without Power
"As a result of shelling and damage to an energy facility, the city of Slavutych in the Kyiv region has been left without power supply," the statement reads.
Residents are urged to remain calm and take necessary safety precautions.Read also: Russians strike critical infrastructure in Kherson again, power and water outages possible
Energy crews will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.
Earlier reports said that electricity consumption restrictions would be in place across all regions of Ukraine on Saturday, November 29.
