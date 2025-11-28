Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Injured As Russian Drone Strike Hits Car In Bilozerka

2025-11-28 03:08:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"At around 15:50, Russian occupiers struck a civilian car in Bilozerka using a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, a man and a woman sustained severe blast injuries," the statement reads.

The victims were taken to a hospital where doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives.

UkrinForm

