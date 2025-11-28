403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Injured As Russian Drone Strike Hits Car In Bilozerka
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.
"At around 15:50, Russian occupiers struck a civilian car in Bilozerka using a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, a man and a woman sustained severe blast injuries," the statement reads.Read also: Russians strike critical infrastructure in Kherson again, power and water outages possible
The victims were taken to a hospital where doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment