The Forgotten Voices Of Kumrat: A Young Man's Quest To Revive A Fading Identity

Kumrat Valley, with its quiet charm, snow-clad peaks, turquoise streams and lush green slopes, has always drawn people towards its beauty. At first glance, its landscape steals the heart, yet behind this beauty lies a deep silence, a silence that carries the weight of forgotten tales and a fading identity stretching back centuries.

Amid this valley lives a young man, a figure we may simply call the unnamed Kohistani, who is striving to revive the history of his land, a history long buried beneath the dust of time. He believes that beauty does not lie only in landscapes; real beauty is rooted in a region's culture, language and traditions that bind generations together. According to him, the mountains of Kumrat hold a history that has never been fully told, nor seriously preserved.

His curiosity for study came from his father. A few old books at home made him realise that the language, dialect, songs and customs of his people were entirely different from those of surrounding regions. What troubled him most was that local residents avoided speaking about their own past, as if any mention of history would reopen an old wound.

The unnamed Kohistani says that many young people today do not even know that the Gawri people once lived across Lower Dir, Bajaur and Swat, before various historical pressures gradually pushed them northward.

What pained him the most was the gradual erasure of his community's identity. This concern inspired him to collect local stories, meet elders, note down forgotten words and record oral traditions before they disappeared forever.

But the journey was far from easy. Most sources were either in foreign languages or locked away in the fading memories of elders. Earning people's trust before they shared a story was always the hardest step.

According to him, social media eventually became a ray of hope. He began creating short videos and features about the local language, rare words, folk songs and rituals. Initially he faced criticism - some feared that revisiting the past could revive old conflicts. But slowly the attitude began to change, and the same people started asking him questions about their language and heritage.

He also regrets that smaller ethnic groups receive no formal recognition at the state level. In the census, communities like Gawri and Gujar are placed under the vague category of“others,” a classification that, he says, erases their true identity. For him, this is more than a paperwork issue - it directly affects cultural policy and the preservation of endangered languages.

His dream is to establish a permanent cultural archive in Kumrat - a place where language, folk songs, oral narratives, customs and the region's history can be preserved. He especially wants to record the oral histories of local women, because they hold stories that have never been written down.

The unnamed Kohistani believes that Pakistan's true strength lies in its cultural diversity. To him, language is not merely a tool of communication; it is the collective memory of a people. When languages die, cultures disappear, and when cultures vanish, nations survive only on maps, not in history.