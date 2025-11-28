Two Mardan Youth Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Malaysia

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Two young men from Tehsil Rustam in Mardan lost their lives in separate road accidents in Malaysia.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, their bodies were brought back to Pakistan, where their funerals were offered at the central Eidgah in Rustam.

According to details, Muhammad Farooq, a resident of Mohallah Gulbahar, Rustam, and Muhammad Kashif of Hajiabad, Rustam, were killed in different accidents abroad.

Muhammad Kashif's accident occurred in Kuala Lumpur, while Muhammad Farooq died in a traffic accident in the city of Bentalu.

Their bodies were repatriated yesterday. Kashif's funeral prayer was offered at 10:30 pm, whereas Farooq's funeral was held today at 10 am at the central Eidgah Rustam. The atmosphere during the funerals was filled with grief, with mourners in tears.

It is worth noting that both deceased young men were residing in Malaysia for employment purposes.