Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Inbound Flights For 1H2025


2025-11-28 03:08:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ A total of 12,322 inbound airplane flights were recorded in Azerbaijan during the first half of 2025, Chief of Investigation Department at General Customs Office in Air Transport Elshan Safarli said during a media tour to the office , Trend reports.

According to him, during the reporting period, a whopping 1.6 million passengers flew the coop and landed in the country on a staggering 12,322 flights.

“Over this time frame, 1.3 million articles of luggage were moved. During the same time period, 12,331 aircraft carried 1.59 million passengers out of the country, with 1,177 million articles of baggage transferred,” he added.

MENAFN28112025000187011040ID1110411271



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search