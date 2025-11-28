2025 Shared Farm Conference Held At Haikou Fangyuan Shared Farm

MENAFN - GetNews) Embracing the countryside, empowering industries, and co-creating the future. The "2025 Shared Farm Conference," jointly hosted by the Office of the Rural Work Leading Group of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Hainan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the Haikou Municipal People's Government, was successfully held from November 27 to 28 at the Haikou Fangyuan Shared Farm. Zou Guang, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, delivered a speech at the event. The conference centered on the theme of "Co-building, Sharing, and Common Prosperity," adhering to the "Five Ones" positioning, and continued the essence of previous conferences. It focused on the high-quality development of shared farms, bringing together government leaders, experts and scholars, industry representatives, and investors to discuss new pathways for rural revitalization and develop a new blueprint for farm development.







On the morning of the 28th, six guests, including Yu Xinrong, President of the China Agricultural Green Development Research Association, and Li Jun, former Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and former Vice Director of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress, delivered keynote speeches. The participants focused on core topics such as the industrial model of Hainan's shared farms and sustainable development pathways, sparking an in-depth discussion and exchange of ideas on how to promote the high-quality development of shared farms in Hainan.

As a new model of rural industry development that deeply integrates agricultural production, ecological tourism, leisure vacationing, and cultural experiences, Hainan's shared farms epitomize the high-quality advancement of rural revitalization. To this end, many guests engaged in summit dialogues on topics such as "The Iteration and Upgrade of Shared Farms-From 'Linking Farmers to Farming' to 'Empowering and Enriching Farmers,' Building an Empowering Rural Economy" and "Brand-Driven Growth-Strategic Upgrading and Value Realization of Shared Farm Marketing," providing insights and suggestions for invigorating Hainan's shared farms and supporting rural revitalization.

In the afternoon, during the project signing and licensing segment, five cities and counties, including Haikou, conducted themed presentations. A total of ten projects were signed on-site, covering areas such as farm investment, financial support, and industry cooperation, and ten provincial-level shared farms that met the 2025 certification and monitoring standards were awarded licenses, further solidifying the brand foundation of Hainan's shared farms.







Looking ahead, the Hainan Shared Farm Conference will unwaveringly uphold the core theme of "Co-building, Sharing, and Common Prosperity," fully leveraging Hainan's unique advantages in tropical agricultural resources and ecological tourism. With shared farms as a green engine, the conference aims to create an ever-open and inclusive exchange platform, promoting the deep integration of Hainan's shared farm model with the rural revitalization strategy and the construction of an international tourism consumption center, thus injecting continuous ecological vitality and green momentum into the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.