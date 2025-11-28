Middle East Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (MECES 2025) Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Dubai

MENAFN - GetNews)The Middle East Consumer Electronics Show (MECES 2025) commenced today at the Dubai Festival Arena with a grand opening ceremony. The event is co-organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Commercial Sub-Council (CCPIT).

Centered on the theme "AI FOR ALL," this year's exhibition puts the spotlight on cutting-edge innovations in smart technologies and green electronics. The event has drawn an impressive attendance of nearly 10,000 industry professionals and buyers from key regional markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai pointed out that China has consistently maintained its position as the UAE's largest trading partner, while the UAE has long remained the top export destination and second-largest trading partner for China in the Arab region. From January to September 2025, bilateral trade reached $76.93 billion, and it is projected to surpass $100 billion again for the full year of 2025. Over the past five years, trade in mechanical and electrical products between the two countries has doubled, with particularly notable growth in automobiles, electronic consumer goods, and home appliances. Data from the UAE side shows that more than 16,000 Chinese enterprises are deeply rooted and developing in the UAE, with cooperation expanding from traditional energy and infrastructure to high-tech and the digital economy, demonstrating strong resilience and broad prospects.

Liu Chun, Vice President of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, stated that, with support from China's Ministry of Commerce and the Chinese Embassy in the UAE, the Chamber has actively served as a China-UAE bridge. Building on this role, especially since assuming the Chinese secretariat for the "China-UAE Enterprise Exchange Five-Year Action Plan," it has tirelessly promoted business cooperation. She described the exhibition as a concrete measure to facilitate practical collaboration, expressing hope that it becomes a solid bridge and an innovative engine for the two markets, helping Chinese enterprises establish long-term, stable partnerships in the Middle East.

Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the UAE, stated that, the Middle East Consumer Electronics Show underlines the region's unrivalled growth as a consumer electronics market. China is the UAE's leading global non-oil trade partner, as we shared $90.1bn in 2024, a rise of 4% compared to 2023, and accounting for 11% of our total global non-oil trade. Our electronics market is being driven by a young, tech-savvy population whose appetite for smart, sustainable, and productivity-enhancing technologies is accelerating. China is a key partner for all of us in the MENA region to help meet the demands of our youthful population and today's landmark event represents a wider trend of deeper economic collaboration between our countries through milestone events.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a host of distinguished guests from government and industry, including Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai; Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade; Liu Chun, Vice President of CCCME; Zeng Yafei, Former President of CCPIT Commercial Sub-Council; senior executives from leading Chinese and international companies such as Haier, Hisense, Midea, and APCO; as well as representatives from Anhui Elboni, Bella, Beile, Xinbao, and others. This convergence of leaders highlights the strong momentum for in-depth Sino-Arab collaboration in science, technology, and trade.







MECES 2025 is set to highlight the latest breakthroughs in China's home appliance and electronics sector. The event brings together a diverse lineup of exhibitors, including industry leaders like Haier, Hisense, Midea, and Gree, as well as innovative SMEs in the smart home space such as Bale, Elepa, Homa, and Huaguang. Attendees can explore a wide range of exhibits-from AI-powered smart home ecosystems and energy-saving appliances to 5G+IoT applications and new energy solutions-demonstrating the robust, multi-dimensional capabilities of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China."

Organized by the CCPIT and hosted by the CCPIT Commercial Sub-council, CCPIT (Middle East) Green and Innovation Cooperation Exhibition as well as the Sino-Arab Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum was held on the same day. The products on display spanned various sectors such as new energy products, artificial intelligence, machinery and equipment, new energy vehicles and accessories, medical supplies, home appliances and electronics, high-end consumer goods, and creative products. Companies such as Goodbaby Child Products Co., Ltd., Loveubest Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Alibaba 1688, Guangdong Mangosteen Technology Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen Huazhutong technology Co., Ltd. actively showcased their innovative achievements.