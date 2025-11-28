Why More Cat Owners Are Turning To Toilet Training And The Portland Startup Rethinking What's Possible

MENAFN - GetNews) For generations, the litter box has been an unchallenged part of indoor cat ownership: dusty, necessary, and tolerated. Most owners never questioned it, even as litter took over closets, produced daily cleanup routines, and added to household waste. But a quiet shift is happening. As more people prioritize sustainability, behavior-based training, and cleaner homes, interest in cat toilet training is growing – and one Portland startup believes the real barrier has never been the cats, but the tools.

The Cat Throne, founded by designer Heather Wagner, is introducing a new approach to toilet training that reflects a broader change in how people care for pets. Rather than relying on plastic rings or unstable platforms, the company's system was built with veterinarians and feline behavior specialists to prioritize the one thing cats need most: stability.







Rethinking an Old Concept Through Behavior

Millennials and Gen Z, now the largest segments of new cat households, tend to approach pet care with the same intentionality they bring to food labels, sustainability, and home environments. For them, litter isn't just inconvenient; it feels increasingly out of step with how they want their homes to function.

Wagner's team tackled the problem from the ground up. The Cat Throne uses a custom Bemis toilet seat manufactured in the United States with patented locking hardware that eliminates the wobble common in older training kits. Sitting above it is an expanded platform shaped specifically for feline posture: wide enough for confident footing, textured to prevent slipping, and reinforced to hold the weight of large or senior cats without flexing.

The product also features three different trays. As the training stages progress and the opening widens, the tray still feels grounded under the cat's paws.

“People assume cats won't adapt,” Wagner says.“But in reality, cats won't risk instability. Once you remove the wobble, everything changes.”

The system also changes daily life for humans: fewer odors, reduced dust, and far less storage dedicated to bags of litter. For some, the appeal is convenience; for others, it's the environmental impact of using – and throwing away – much less.

The Community Shaping the Innovation

The Cat Throne's user base has become a collaborative force behind the product's evolution. Early adopters, from multi-cat households to senior cat owners, provide feedback on design, behavior patterns, and training hurdles. Wagner describes the relationship as“a continuous loop of learning.”

Veterinarians involved in the project emphasize the value of slow, instinct-aligned progression, noting that cat behavior remains one of the most underused tools in modern pet care.

As owners place greater emphasis on sustainability, behavior, and home environments, solutions like The Cat Throne point to an evolving understanding of what“modern pet care” can look like.