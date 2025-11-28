Black Friday Extravaganza Begins, EKOUAER And Arshiner Unveil Heartwarming Apparel To Unlock Festive Rituals

As November draws to a close, the annual shopping extravaganza - Black Friday, officially kicks off. This year, two well-known brands in the home apparel sector, EKOUAER and Arshiner, jointly take "emotional healing" as their theme and present a shopping experience that combines both quality and warmth. The event runs from November 20th to December 1st, with both brands offering limited-time discounts of up to 50% simultaneously, helping consumers stay warm through winter and embrace the New Year.

EKOUAER : Three Pajama Series, Balancing Comfort and Ritual Sense

EKOUAER, with the theme of "Gifts That Hug Back", positions home apparel as an emotional carrier for "rewarding oneself and gifting relatives and friends". It launches three best-selling series that balance comfort and scene adaptability:

Classic Satin Pajama Set: Featuring a notched collar and hip buttons, the top can be paired with jeans or a short skirt for wearing out. The wide-leg pants have an elastic waistband that fits a variety of body types, meeting the needs of multiple scenarios such as home sleeping, parties, and vacations.

Ribbed Knit Home Apparel Set: The V-neck cut is paired with practical pockets, and the plush texture is delicate and skin-friendly, enabling seamless switching between staying at home and going out.

Teddy Bear Licensed Pajama Set: With pink stripes and cute prints, it is officially licensed and created, suitable for occasions such as birthdays and bridal parties, combining both appearance and the feel of a heartwarming gift.







Arshiner: Childlike Fun Lights Up the Festive Season, Creating Safe and Fashionable Children's Wear

Arshiner, with the theme of "Twirl Into Holiday Season", launches the "Gift the Joy of being a Kid" series promotion with discounts of up to 50%. It is committed to creating a warm and fashionable festive experience for both adults and children:

Girls' Teddy Bear Print Pajama Set: Featuring contrasting piping and a notched collar, the full-button front makes it easy to put on and take off. It has passed flame-retardant tests and is suitable for sleeping, leisure, and festive parties, making it a worry-free choice for Halloween and Christmas gifts.

Boys' High-neck Cable-knit Sweater: Made of a soft, non-irritating blend of viscose fiber and nylon, the high-neck design provides warmth without bulkiness. It can be worn alone or layered, suitable for multiple scenarios such as school and outdoors, throughout early autumn, winter, and spring.

Girls' V-neck Button-up Cardigan Sweater: The classic V-neck and textured button details make it a versatile piece that can be paired with shirts or dresses, easily handling occasions like school and parties, combining both fashion and practicality.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Event Timeline and Discount Overview

This joint promotion by the two brands runs from November 20th to December 1st, with key periods as follows:

l Black Friday Shopping Peak: November 28th, 11:28 AM

l Cyber Monday Follow-up Discounts: December 1st

l Discount Range: 30% - 50% OFF

l Purchase Channel: Amazon official stores

In the increasingly chilly festive season, home apparel is not just daily wear but also a medium for conveying emotions and warmth. EKOUAER takes "hugs" as its theme, and Arshiner draws inspiration from "childlike fun", integrating the functionality of apparel with emotional value to jointly create warm and meaningful festive gifts. Whether for self-indulgence or gifting others, you can find a heartwarming choice that suits your preferences here.

With the official launch of Black Friday, EKOUAER and Arshiner are fully prepared to accompany every consumer through a warm winter and a joyful New Year with high-quality products and sincere discounts.

For more information, please visit the EKOUAER and the Arshiner.