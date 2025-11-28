Author Molly Dee Wells Champions Found Family And Female Friendships In Breakout Novel

In a literary landscape where stories of romantic love take center stage, debut author Molly Dee Wells has shifted the spotlight to a different kind of love one rooted in chosen family, enduring friendship, and the quiet strength of intergenerational bonds.

Her first novel, The Girl in the Shoebox, released in January 2025, has struck a chord with readers drawn to themes of belonging, identity, and emotional connection outside of traditional familial structures. Set largely in the Pacific Northwest, the story follows several characters-linked through adoption, circumstance, and curiosity as they navigate the emotional terrain of self-discovery and shared histories.

What stands out most, according to early reviews and discussions among book groups, is the novel's deep focus on female relationships. Two women from very different backgrounds find themselves connected through a shared podcast project that gradually unearths hidden family truths. Along the way, they form an unlikely but profound bond one that helps them make sense of their pasts while shaping a new kind of future.

“This is a story where people build their own family from the ground up,” said one early reviewer.“It's about what happens when you stop waiting to be chosen, and start choosing each other.”

Wells, who has worked in life coaching and community advocacy, brings a grounded empathy to her characters many of whom wrestle with feelings of being unmoored, incomplete, or misunderstood. Through the shared act of listening, uncovering the past, and simply being present, her characters slowly form a web of support that feels organic and real.

At a time when many readers are seeking stories that reflect the complexities of modern connection especially outside the traditional nuclear family The Girl in the Shoebox offers a quiet but powerful reminder: sometimes, the families we choose are the ones that heal us most. The Girl in the Shoebox is available for purchase on Amazon.

For more information about Molly Dee Wells and her work, visit: Facebook: Instagram: Threads: @authormollydeewells

About Molly Dee Wells

Molly Dee Wells lives in the Pacific Northwest with her spouse, three kids, three dogs, and three cats. Adopted from India and raised in the USA, she earned a degree in Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality in 2004. When not exploring the outdoors, Molly enjoys reading Mystery, YA, Historical Fiction, and Biographies. She's always up for a conversation about her love for tacos and Doctor Who.