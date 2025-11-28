Barbara Coetzer, Aka Grammy Barbara, Is Set To Release The Adventures Of Mika And Caitie The Jewelled Dragon

Grammy Barbara, a storyteller with a heart full of wonder, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of her debut children's book, The Adventures of Mika and Caitie – The Jewelled Dragon. Known for her ability to combine kindness, adventure, and a touch of magic into every story, Barbara invites young readers into a world where imagination knows no bounds. The Adventures of Mika and Caitie – The Jewelled Dragon, is a heartfelt story for children aged 5 to 12, a tale that speaks directly to a generation growing up in a world that is both magical and challenging. Through the adventures of Mika and Caitie, readers are encouraged to embrace courage, empathy, and the celebration of differences, whether that means being neurodiverse, afraid of the dark, or simply finding one's place in a big, beautiful world.

When asked about her inspiration and the choice to write in this genre, Barbara shared,“I have always been inspired by the joy and curiosity of childhood. I write stories that shine with bravery, friendship, and shimmering hope. With my first book, I hope children around the world will celebrate differences and learn to be kind and empathetic.”

Indeed, The Adventures of Mika and Caitie is a magical tale where kindness is the truest treasure. Barbara's debut promises to enchant both children and adults alike, reminding readers that every journey, no matter how small, can be filled with wonder and compassion.

Those eager to join Mika and Caitie on their adventure can pre-order their copies now.

About the Author

Grammy Barbara (Barbara Coetzer) is a passionate storyteller whose work celebrates imagination, empathy, and the beauty of diversity. Her stories open doors to worlds where every reader can see themselves reflected with kindness lighting the way. The Adventures of Mika and Caitie -The Jewelled Dragon is her first children's book. For more details, please visit:

