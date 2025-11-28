Messenger The Choosen Releases Powerful End-Times Album

MENAFN - GetNews) Before the end arrives... the warning must be heard.

FROM DARKNESS TO DIVINE PURPOSE - THE REBIRTH OF A MESSENGER

A former darkness-driven artist reborn as a voice of prophecy and truth.

Once known as Murder Mansin, a name spoken in the shadows of early-2000s hip-hop, the artist who once rapped of death, chaos, and violence has undergone a transformation few could imagine. From 2000 to 2014, his music reflected a life drenched in rebellion, pain, and survival. He lived what he wrote-raw, unfiltered, and perilously real.

But the man he used to be has died.

Rising from years of silence and spiritual reflection, he now stands reborn as Messenger the Choosen-a man no longer serving darkness, but boldly serving Jehovah with a mission rooted in truth, prophecy, and redemption. His calling is urgent: to bring light before the storm and awaken hearts before the last days reach their final hour.

A PROPHETIC MUSICAL DECLARATION FOR A WORLD ON THE BRINK

A warning for a world on the edge-delivered through scripture, sound, and conviction.

On December 5th, 2025, Messenger the Choosen unveils his most urgent work yet:

“Survive The End Of The Last Days.”

This is not entertainment. This is not escape. This is a warning set to rhythm, prophecy over percussion, truth wrapped in sound.

“Survive The End Of The Last Days” confronts the spiritual crisis of the modern world through a fusion of rapid-fire flows, reflective melodies, haunting harmonies, and thunderous rhythms. Each track acts as a chapter-guiding listeners through the escalating chaos, deception, and spiritual warfare that define the times we live in.

The album pulls no punches. It speaks with bold conviction, calling listeners to recognize the signs foretold in ancient scripture and urging them to rise from spiritual complacency. Its message is clear:

Survival is not about physical endurance-it is about the condition of the soul.

AN ALBUM FOR TRUTH-SEEKERS IN A FALLING WORLD

Music with a mission-calling all seekers to prepare for the final days.

Messenger the Choosen delivers a project both fearless and deeply grounded in faith. The album's themes illuminate:

The deceptive comforts of a fading world

The urgency of spiritual preparation

The reality of the last days

The hope awaiting those who choose to listen and believe

This is music for seekers, believers, and anyone sensing the world's moral and spiritual unraveling. It is a call to wake up-not in fear, but with clear spiritual vision.

He once rapped about death he raps to save lives.

THE MESSENGER HAS ARRIVED

Truth in every bar. Warning in every verse. Hope in every message.

The Choosen stands ready to help souls survive the end of the last days.

ALBUM RELEASE & MEDIA INFORMATION

Album: Survive The End Of The Last Days

Artist: Messenger the Choosen

Release Date: November 25th, 2025Label: MTC Records

Location: Greeley, Colorado - 80631

For interviews, guest list, collaborations, or press inquiries:...

Follow Messenger the Choosen: YouTube: YouTube/MessengerTheChoosen777

Bandcamp: bandcamp

TikTok: Tiktok/MessengerTheChoosen

Instagram: @Messenger_The_Choosen