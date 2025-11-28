ETA Chimney Sweep Now Serving More Homeowners In Coppell, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)



Coppell, TX - ETA Chimney Sweep is expanding its reliable chimney and fireplace services for families and homeowners throughout Coppell, TX and the surrounding Dallas–Fort Worth area. Located at 457 Travis St, Coppell, TX 75019, the company has become a trusted local choice for chimney cleaning, fireplace inspections, and chimney repairs. Homeowners can reach the team directly at (469) 368-2804.

With more residents using fireplaces during the colder months, ETA Chimney Sweep is reminding homeowners of the importance of yearly chimney cleaning to reduce fire hazards, prevent smoke problems, and keep their homes safe. The company has seen a growing need in Coppell for honest, reliable, and properly done chimney work-especially in homes with older masonry, heavy seasonal use, and chimneys that haven't been inspected in years.

A Coppell Company Focused on Safe, Clean Fireplaces

ETA Chimney Sweep understands the common issues that families face when using their fireplace. Many homeowners call after noticing things like:



Smoke entering the room

Birds or animals inside the chimney

Strange odors when starting a fire

Water leaks after storms

Cracked bricks or loose mortar Poor draft or weak airflow

These problems are more common than people think, especially in Texas where weather changes, humidity, and strong winds can affect chimney structure and airflow. ETA Chimney Sweep's goal is simple: make sure every fireplace in Coppell is safe to use and working the way it should.

Chimney Services Offered by ETA Chimney Sweep

ETA Chimney Sweep offers a full list of chimney and fireplace services to help homeowners keep their homes safe year-round.

✔ Chimney Cleaning

Removing soot, creosote, and debris so fireplaces burn cleaner and safer.

✔ Chimney Inspections

Careful inspections using visual checks and camera tools when needed, with clear explanations and photos.

✔ Chimney Repairs

Fixing cracked masonry, loose mortar, broken crowns, damaged flue liners, and other structural issues.

✔ Fireplace Troubleshooting

Solving smoke backup, unusual odors, stains, and weak draft problems.

✔ Chimney Caps, Dampers & Animal Guards

Installing caps and screens that keep out birds, squirrels, rain, and debris while improving airflow.

ETA Chimney Sweep handles both routine cleanings and urgent repairs for Coppell homeowners who notice sudden problems.

Why Coppell Homeowners Choose ETA Chimney Sweep 1. Local and Easy to Reach

With a location right in Coppell, the team can respond quickly to service calls and understands the homes in the area.

2. Skilled Technicians

The crew has years of hands-on chimney experience and follows safety guidelines on every job.

3. Honest Pricing

No hidden fees. Homeowners receive clear quotes and simple explanations.

4. Clean Work

Homes are protected with drop cloths, vacuums, and dust-control tools to keep everything clean.

5. Safety First

Every service includes checking for fire hazards, blockages, and structural issues.

The company is known for showing up on time, being respectful of the home, and offering honest advice without trying to upsell unnecessary work.

Serving Coppell and the Surrounding Area

ETA Chimney Sweep proudly serves Coppell, TX 75019 as well as nearby communities, including:



Lewisville

Grapevine

Carrollton

Irving

Flower Mound

Valley Ranch

Las Colinas

Farmers Branch Addison

Many local residents searching for “chimney sweep Coppell TX,”“fireplace cleaning Coppell,”“chimney repair 75019,” or “chimney inspection near me” discover ETA Chimney Sweep because of its strong reputation and fast service.

Helping Coppell Residents Understand Fireplace Safety

ETA Chimney Sweep also focuses on educating homeowners. Many people don't realize how quickly creosote can build up or how easily wildlife can block a chimney. This can lead to smoke entering the home or even a chimney fire.

The company recommends an annual cleaning, especially before winter, and offers helpful reminders to returning customers.

ETA Chimney Sweep works with:



Homeowners

Landlords

Property managers

Realtors Homebuyers and sellers

This helps ensure fireplaces in both rental homes and homes for sale are safe to use.

About ETA Chimney Sweep

ETA Chimney Sweep is a reliable and trusted chimney service provider based in Coppell, TX. The company focuses on helping local families keep their fireplaces safe and working properly by offering chimney cleaning, inspections, repairs, and fireplace troubleshooting.

ETA Chimney Sweep is located at:

ETA Chimney Sweep

457 Travis St Coppell, TX 75019

Phone: (469) 368-2804

Website: