Ferocious Fire In Hong Kong: Bamboo Scaffolding Sounds Alarm For City Safety

Why is Hong Kong still using bamboo scaffolding?

At 2:51 PM on November 26th, a level-5 fire broke out in the Hung Fook Court residential area of Tai Po, Hong Kong. The raging fire, which engulfed eight buildings, had claimed 44 lives and injured 58 by the early morning of the 27th. This disaster is not only one of the most tragic fire safety incidents in Hong Kong in recent years, but it has also thrust the decades-old bamboo scaffolding system into the center of a public outcry, prompting the fundamental question: Why does highly developed Hong Kong still rely on bamboo scaffolding, a method phased out in mainland China?

The rapid spread of the fire was mainly due to three factors:

1. Material flammability: Bamboo has an ignition point of approximately 300°C, while the polystyrene foam commonly used for exterior wall insulation has an ignition point of only about 240°C; both are highly flammable materials.

2. Structural problems: The gap between the scaffolding and the building's exterior wall was only 0.5 meters (the standard requires ≥1 meter), creating a "chimney effect," causing the fire to spread upwards at a rate of 1.5-2 meters per second.

3. Environmental factors: The dry weather (humidity 30%-60%) and strong winds amplified the flames, and falling debris ignited a secondary fire on a lower balcony.

Aging fire protection systems in older buildings are also a key factor. A 2024 report by the Buildings Department showed that 38% of public housing built in Hong Kong in the 1980s had aging fire protection systems, with the rate reaching as high as 42% in Tai Po district. In some floors of Hung Cheong Court, the fire hydrants had insufficient water pressure, requiring firefighters to lay long hoses from the ground to higher floors, delaying the best opportunity to extinguish the fire.

So, knowing the numerous hazards of bamboo scaffolding, why does the Hong Kong construction industry still use it?

1. Cost is the primary consideration. Bamboo scaffolding is far cheaper than metal scaffolding, and bamboo resources are abundant and readily available in Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia. For contractors, bamboo is lightweight, resulting in low transportation and storage costs, and it can be directly incinerated after use, eliminating the need for expensive warehouse rentals.

2. Construction efficiency is another advantage. Bamboo scaffolding is highly flexible; skilled workers can erect large-scale scaffolding in half a day, and modifications are easy. Hong Kong's construction industry faces a labor shortage, and the main force in erecting bamboo scaffolding still relies on older workers who possess traditional skills, while the scarcity of young workers slows the adoption of new technologies.

However, the safety hazards of bamboo scaffolding are obvious: it is flammable, easily rots, and has poor airtightness. In 2024, Hong Kong experienced 127 fires involving scaffolding, a 68% increase compared to 2019, with 82% of these fires occurring in older buildings constructed before the 1980s. This demonstrates a significant shortcoming in fire safety associated with bamboo scaffolding.

Hong Kong bamboo scaffolding & Steel scaffolding Comparison







This fire exposed Hong Kong's safety hazards

How to strike a balance between cost control and life safety in a city where land is extremely valuable? The answer may lie in Shenzhen, just across Shenzhen Bay-this city has promoted the upgrading of scaffolding through government subsidies, and by 2024, the usage rate of metal scaffolding had reached 92%, with fire accidents decreasing by 71% year-on-year.

How can Steel Scaffolding prevent fires? 5 beneifts

1. Non-Combustibility of Steel is non-combustible, meaning it does not catch fire easily or contribute to the spread of flames.

2. Fire-Resistant Coatings and Treatments. These coatings can significantly improve the scaffolding's fire resistance, reducing the risk of it contributing to a fire or being severely damaged by one.

3. Prevention of Fire Spread. Since steel does not burn, it can act as a barrier to the spread of fire on construction sites. Steel scaffolding can help contain the fire to a specific area and slow its movement across the site, buying critical time for evacuation and firefighting efforts.

4. Better Compliance with Safety Standards. Steel scaffolding is often a preferred choice in projects where strict fire safety codes need to be followed, ensuring the construction site meets legal and safety requirements.

5. Design for Safe Egress and Evacuation. Steel scaffolding provides stable and safe platforms for workers to evacuate in the event of a fire. Because steel scaffolds are more stable than other materials, they can offer reliable escape routes during emergencies, especially when combined with fire exits, ladders, and safety protocols.

