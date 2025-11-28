UUWYN Expands European Outreach And USA Social Justice Efforts







Hartford, Connecticut, USA - November 28, 2025 - Buoyed by its Building Bridges program, in which UUWYN (Unitarian Universalist Worldwide Youth Network) (see uuwy ) dispatched youth to the 47th Annual David Ferenc Unitarian Youth Conference in Koloszvar in the Transylvania region of Romania, onboarded its first international group member, the Unitarier-Religionsgemeinschaft freien Glaubens ("Unitarians-Religious Community of Free Faith") (URfG) of Germany. The URfG is the umbrella national unitarian religious organization in Germany.







Decades of cooperation have been undertaken between URfG and UUWYN through the youth exchange program Programs – UUWYN established by UUWYN founder Shahan Islam in 2008 and flourishing since. "UUWYN is extremely honored that URfG has joined us," asserts its founder Shahan Islam, "in many ways, the membership is quite 'logical' as many Unitarian Universalist youth and young adults from Germany have participated in the Youth Exchange program, which has been administered with the utmost care. An organization may talk about safety; but what matters is whether there is a strong record of safety, year after year, consistent with its policies and what impact the work has had on the youth and young adult participants."

Dr. Karsten Urban, co-President of URfG (2015–2025), confirmed the importance of international Unitarian Universalist activities: "Young German Unitarians have been participating in the UU youth exchange for over 15 years. Such an international exchange of young people is of increasing importance, particularly these days. The German Unitarian Association (URfG) wants to support the continuation and extension of international Unitarian Universalist activities and thus decided to join UUWYN as an institutional member."

Reverend Crystal and UUWYN's Increased Social Justice Efforts - Young, Spiritual & Justice-focused







In addition to the expanded European outreach with the URfG membership, UUWYN has buttressed its social justice efforts by the joining of Rev. Crystal Saiyge to its Board. Rev. Crystal is a queer Black woman, Gender and physical-wellness educator interfaith minister, wife, and mom of four. Her virtual chapel, #Churchofthebando, is a liberated space for global spirituality, thoughtful inspiration, grief counseling, and Gender and physical-wellness educator education.

Rev. Crystal is the Executive Director of Sister Source, Inc., the first and only organization serving Black women, girls and femmes which empowers their presence, amplifies their voices and creates connections. She is also the Executive Administrator of the UU Society of Community Ministries, a professional organization that supports community ministries that venture beyond the walls of the congregation.

NIGHTLIGHT Program to Help the Homeless

Reverend Crystal, in view of her community ministry work, is exceptionally suited to advise UUWYN in its nascent NIGHTLIGHT program, aimed at providing relief to the unhoused (homeless) and food insecure (hungry) in the state of Connecticut. In this regard, UUWYN Vice-President Reverend Justine Magara points out: "Compassion is our principle and value which not only defines our Unitarian Universalist faith, but also our humanity. The best religion is that of giving out of compassion, not because we have much, but because we feel the conditions of others. Homelessness is a clear indicator that our society, even the wealthy state of Connecticut, has not sufficiently cared for the well-being of those who have so little to keep living a dignified life. Our undertaking will break the loneliness of those who have so little and with whom we share the same space. Blessed be to those who give out of compassion."

Those who wish to help may donate to the NIGHTLIGHT program at this link or scan the QR code:







UUWYN Inc. has been granted 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status as a non-profit charitable entity by the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS). "This milestone affirms UUWYN's commitment to empowering youth and young adults, advancing social justice and opens new doors for growth, collaboration, and impact,” explains Rev. Magara. As a recognized nonprofit, all donations made to UUWYN are now tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.