Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Expected To Reach USD 2.52 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Clinical Trial Demand And NGS Adoption

Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on Microbiome Sequencing Services Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The Microbiome Sequencing Services Market size is estimated at USD 1.82 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period (2025-2030). This growth is largely fueled by increasing adoption of microbiome profiling in clinical trials, therapeutic discovery, and precision-medicine workflows. Falling costs of next-generation sequencing (NGS) have made advanced microbiome studies more accessible to both academic and commercial users, further expanding market opportunities. North America currently holds the largest share of the market, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, reflecting growing research infrastructure and investment in biotechnology across the region.

Key Trends

Increasing Outsourcing to Specialized CROs

Pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) are increasingly outsourcing microbiome work to specialized CROs that can manage complex sampling, bioinformatics, and regulatory compliance. This trend accelerates project timelines and improves reproducibility in clinical trials, representing one of the fastest-growing segments within the microbiome sequencing services market.

Declining Cost of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

The cost of next-generation sequencing has drastically decreased over the past two decades, making genome sequencing more accessible. This reduction allows more research organizations and smaller biotech firms to conduct microbiome studies, resulting in higher sample volumes and recurring analytical contracts. Service providers are differentiating themselves through integrated bioinformatics, regulatory-grade quality systems, and multi-omic data interpretation to maintain competitive advantages.

Venture Capital and Investment Growth

The surge in venture capital funding for microbiome-based therapeutics and companion diagnostics is supporting the market's expansion. Increased financial backing enables startups and established companies to invest in advanced sequencing technologies and bioinformatics capabilities, driving innovation and adoption across the industry.

National Biobank Initiatives

National biobank programs that incorporate longitudinal microbiome arms are creating additional demand for sequencing services. By collecting and analyzing microbiome data over time, these initiatives facilitate large-scale research and clinical studies, further expanding the market for specialized sequencing providers.

Market Segmentation

The microbiome sequencing services market is segmented by sequencing service type, technology, application, end user, and geography. Each segment presents unique growth opportunities:

By Sequencing Service Type

16S rRNA Gene Sequencing

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

Targeted Gene Panel Sequencing

Whole Genome and Metatranscriptomic Sequencing

Other Services

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Others

By Application

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Others

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle east&Africa

Key Players

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporations

Microbiome Insights Inc.

MR DNA

Baseclear BV

Clinical Microbiomics AS

Conclusion

The microbiome sequencing services market is positioned for sustained growth, driven by rising demand for precision medicine, increased outsourcing to specialized CROs, and falling NGS costs that broaden access. Companies that integrate multi-omic bioinformatics, maintain regulatory compliance, and deliver reliable clinical-grade results are likely to maintain competitive advantages. As adoption spreads across emerging regions and research applications expand, the market size is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2030. Continued investment in microbiome-based therapeutics, companion diagnostics, and national biobank programs will provide ongoing opportunities for providers. The market's trajectory reflects not only the expanding role of microbiome research in healthcare but also the growing recognition of its impact on therapeutic development and patient outcomes.

