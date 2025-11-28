Gabapentin Market Forecast To Reach USD 3.72 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Neuropathic Pain Cases And Extended-Release Formulations

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on gabapentin market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The gabapentin market is projected to grow steadily, reaching a market size of USD 3.72 billion by 2030, up from USD 2.77 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period. Gabapentin, widely used for epilepsy, post-herpetic neuralgia, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, and restless leg syndrome, continues to gain traction as an opioid-sparing alternative in pain management. North America remains the largest market, holding a 37.43% share in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, thanks to regulatory harmonization and approval of next-generation gabapentinoids. Capsules currently dominate the gabapentin market, accounting for over half of total revenue, though extended-release tablets are expanding rapidly due to improved patient adherence.

Key Trends

Rising Neuropathic Pain Cases in Aging Populations

The increasing incidence of neuropathic pain among elderly populations especially across North America and Europe continues to be a primary driver of gabapentin demand. As chronic pain conditions become more prevalent with age, healthcare providers are turning to gabapentin as a core therapeutic option.

Role in Postoperative Pain Management

Gabapentin's demonstrated ability to reduce postoperative pain is reinforcing its adoption in surgical care. Physicians aiming to minimize opioid use frequently incorporate gabapentin into perioperative pain protocols, accelerating its use across hospitals and outpatient centers.

Growing Off-Label Prescribing Practices

Wider acceptance of multimodal pain management strategies has contributed to increased off-label prescribing of gabapentin. Clinicians commonly use it alongside other therapies to manage conditions beyond its approved indications, expanding its overall utilization.

Increase in Extended-Release Formulations

Extended-release gabapentin products are gaining momentum due to their once-daily dosing convenience. This improved dosing schedule enhances patient compliance and makes these formulations an appealing alternative to immediate-release versions.

Market Segmentation

The gabapentin market is segmented based on formulation, indication, strength, distribution channel, and geography.

By Formulation

Capsules

Tablets

Oral Solution

Extended-Release Tablets

By Indication

Epilepsy – Partial-Onset Seizures

Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Restless Leg Syndrome

Off-Label Chronic Back / Musculoskeletal Pain

By Strength (mg)

100

300

400

≥600

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online & Mail-Order Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Middle east&Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

Key Players

Viatris

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

Conclusion

The gabapentin market is set to experience consistent growth through 2030, driven by an expanding therapeutic reach, rising prevalence of neuropathic pain, and increasing adoption of extended-release formulations. Both established and emerging markets are expected to benefit from improved access, digital pharmacy adoption, and regulatory developments in Asia-Pacific. As physicians continue to prioritize non-opioid treatment options, gabapentin will maintain its role as a critical therapy across multiple indications. With steady growth in market size, expanding global market share, and evolving treatment guidelines, the gabapentin market remains a key segment in the pharmaceutical landscape, offering opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients alike.

Industry Related Reports:

Neuropathic Pain Market: The Neuropathic Pain Market Report breaks down the industry by key drug classes-such as anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, and others-along with major indications including diabetic peripheral neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and additional related conditions. It also segments the market by distribution channels, covering hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and more. All market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Vulvodynia Treatment Market: The Vulvodynia Treatment Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, segmenting it by drug class-including local anesthetics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, SNRIs, hormonal therapies, and other treatment options. It further categorizes the market by route of administration such as topical, oral, injectable, and additional methods, as well as by distribution channels comprising hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, and online pharmacies. The report also breaks down market performance across key geographies, including North America, Europe, and other regions. All market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Postoperative Nausea And Vomiting Market: The Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting Market Report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, segmenting it by treatment type including 5-HT3 receptor antagonists and other therapies along with distribution channels such as hospital pharmacies and additional outlets. It further categorizes the market by end users, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and specialty clinics. The analysis covers key geographic regions spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, with all market forecasts presented in terms of value (USD).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...