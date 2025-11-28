Lida Group Showcases Prefab Camp Housing Solutions For Global Work Camps, Construction Sites, Mining Operations, Oil & Gas Fields And Military Applications

Lida Group presents its core camp housing project portfolio, focused on prefabricated camp housing solutions for work camp housing, construction site camps, remote mining camps, oil and gas field labor camps, and defense and military camps.

Prefab camp houses are modular living solutions designed for quick assembly and cost-effectiveness in temporary or semi-permanent settings. These prefab camp houses are constructed from durable materials such as steel and insulated panels and are used in construction sites, disaster relief efforts, and remote work camps.

Lida Group is a one-stop camp housing solution provider in China. With over 32 years of experience in camp housing, Lida Group has completed more than 5,000 projects across 152 countries and regions. Lida Group has partnerships with China State Construction, Saudi Aramco, and Salini Italy. Lida Group is a designated integrated camp supplier for the United Nations and delivers comprehensive solutions for industrial construction, civil engineering, and logistics services.

Lida Group operates with ISO9001, ISO14001, and EU CE certifications. Lida Group has 12 overseas subsidiaries and 6 factories and operates from a total area of 185,000 square meters. Lida Group serves customers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and other regions.

Camp Housing Applications

Lida's prefab camp houses provide flexible living solutions for oil and gas fields, hydroelectric projects, and military operations. The camp houses are constructed with a light steel structure and insulated sandwich panels and ensure comfort and a long service life of up to 20 years. The prefab camp houses can be customized in size and layout and can be disassembled and relocated. Lida Group provides temporary housing for thousands of workers with supporting amenities.

Construction Site Labour Camp Housing

Lida's construction site camp housing provides economical and efficient housing solutions. Each unit includes sleeping quarters, restrooms, and dining areas. The modular units support quick assembly and dismantling. Insulation options include polystyrene and polyurethane to adapt to local climate conditions.

Remote Mining Camp Housing

Lida's remote mining camps are designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions. The steel structure is assembled using bolts, and walls are secured with rivets. The structures are lightweight for ease of packing and transportation. Remote mining camp houses include kitchens, recreation areas, and laundry services.

Oil and Gas Field Labour Camp Housing

Lida's oil and gas field camp housing uses light steel frameworks and sandwich panels for walls and roofing. Insulation options include polystyrene, polyurethane, rock wool, and fiberglass. The housing includes fire resistance, earthquake protection, waterproofing, and energy efficiency features. Typical units include sleeping quarters, kitchens, and communal spaces. The modular layout allows reuse across multiple project locations.

Defense & Military Camp Housing Solutions

Lida's defense and military camp housing provides secure and adaptable accommodations. These structures use light steel structural frames and are designed for rapid deployment. Camp units can include command centers, medical areas, and logistics support areas.







Operational Advantages

Lida Group is an expert in prefab camp housing solutions and has been established since 1993. Lida Group has delivered UN integrated camp projects in South Sudan, Mali, Sri Lanka, and others. Additional projects include Malaysia Cameron Hydroelectric Station Camp Project and Saudi KING SAUD University City Project.

Lida Group exports products to more than 145 countries and regions and operates overseas branches in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, Kuwait, Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Angola, and Chile. Lida Group provides turnkey solutions and customized camp housing systems, including proposal drawings, shop drawings, 3D renderings, material photos, and project images.

Lida Group has a monthly production capacity of 100,000 square meters and holds ISO9001:2015 and CE EN1090 certifications.

Production and Quality Control

Lida Group conducts strict inspection of incoming materials to ensure durability and sustainability compliance. Wall, roof, and flooring components are prefabricated using machinery and assembled into modular units. Regular in-process quality checks are performed. Interior fixtures, insulation, and exterior finishes are applied according to client specifications.

Final inspections are conducted before delivery to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards. Third-party inspections are conducted by SGS, BV, and TUV. Lida Group holds ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and EU CE certification (EN 1090).







Cooperation Case Studies

In 2013, Lida Group delivered 600 sets of flat-pack container houses for the UN Peacekeeping Force project camp in Bor Region, South Sudan. The project used three-in-one modular camp housing with rapid unfolding and retracting capabilities, sealing performance, and thermal insulation. The housing supports combat training, anti-terrorism operations, engineering construction, and disaster relief.

Lida Group worked with Salini Group on the Cameron Highlands Hydroelectric Station Project in Malaysia, covering an area of 23,000 square meters. The project included prefab camp houses and steel structure villas.

Lida Group completed a temporary construction facility in Brunei for a German construction company. The project covered approximately 6,000 square meters and included a one-story engineer office, a two-story staff accommodation building, bathrooms, kitchens, plumbing, electrical systems, and furniture.

Case Study: Eastern Europe Modular Camp Housing Project

Lida Group completed a modular steel camp housing project in Eastern Europe. The project combined prefabricated container houses and steel structure buildings and created a sustainable city hub in a remote mountainous region.

The project faced snowstorms, winter temperatures of -20°C, limited timelines, and strict environmental regulations.

Steel frame structures provided 8-grade earthquake resistance and wind resistance of 1.5 kN/m2. Container guest cabins used EPS and rock wool sandwich panels with thicknesses from 75–150mm and supported thermal performance in temperatures ranging from -45°C to 50°C.

Prefab modules were manufactured in 25 days and shipped in 40ft HQ containers. Six workers assembled each unit in 8 hours. Bolt-connected steel frames reduced on-site welding and cut labor costs by 40%.

Recyclable galvanized steel and zero-waste prefabrication minimized environmental impact. The project included solar-ready roofs and rainwater harvesting systems.

The project achieved 30% faster completion compared to traditional construction methods and delivered a 15-year lifespan using galvanized anti-corrosion materials.

Client testimonial:“The modular design allowed us to scale the camp seasonally, and the thermal performance exceeded expectations.”

For more information, visit: .

About Lida Group

Lida Group is a professional camp housing solution provider specializing in prefab camp housing, modular camp houses, and steel structure solutions for industrial, civil, and defense applications.