Samhwan Steel Industries Showcases K-Packaging Excellence At Global Exhibitions Including PACK EXPO

Samhwan Steel Industries Co., Ltd. (CEO Kim Il-hwan), a leading manufacturer specializing in surface-treated steel materials and packaging steel strapping, is expanding its presence in the global market. With nearly 40 years of accumulated expertise and a robust quality management system, the company exports steel and PET strapping products to more than 50 countries worldwide.

Most recently, Samhwan Steel participated in the 2025 PACK EXPO held in Las Vegas, where it showcased the superior performance and safety of its Steel Strapping products. The exhibition, recognized as a premier event highlighting the latest trends and innovations in the global packaging and processing industry, attracted significant attention from international buyers. Samhwan Steel introduced its proprietary deburring process designed to enhance worker safety by refining strap edges, while optimizing both tensile strength and elongation rate. The company's advanced steel strapping technology received strong praise from buyers.

Samhwan Steel's product lineup is divided into four distinct packaging solutions, Regular Duty, Regular Duty Plus, Heavy Duty, and High Tensile, each designed to meet different application purposes and physical performance requirements. Each product category is available in a wide range of sizes to accommodate various packaging environments.







In particular, Samhwan Steel has obtained AAR (Association of American Railroads) certification, producing products that meet global quality standards an essential qualification for entry into the U.S. and European markets. The company currently operates a stable dual production system based in Korea and Vietnam, and plans to further expand its capacity by establishing a new manufacturing facility in India by 2027. Upon completion, Samhwan Steel will secure an annual production capacity of 200,000 tons of steel strapping and 20,000 tons of PET strapping.

In addition, Samhwan Steel Industries plans to participate in two major international exhibitions next year, INTERPACK 2026 in Germany (May 7–13) and PACK EXPO 2026 in Chicago, USA (October 18–21). Through these appearances, the company aims to showcase its continued technological innovation and further strengthen global brand credibility.

CEO Kim Il-hwan stated,“Samhwan Steel is a company that brings safety and efficiency, the core values of the packaging industry, to life through technology. We will continue to provide safe and reliable packaging solutions at our customers' industrial sites, fulfilling our responsibility as a trusted global partner.”

To learn more