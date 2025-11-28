403
The Kremlin: Putin Ready To Meet Trump In Budapest
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Kremlin announced on Friday that President Vladimir Putin was ready to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Budapest "with approval of the stakeholders" indicating that the desired talks would address the Ukrainian crisis.
The Kremlin, in a statement, quoted Putin as expressing gratitude to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, currently on a visit to Moscow, for expressing readiness to host the possible US-Russian summit talks.
The statement quoted Orban as saying that his country "did not bow to external pressure" and continued to evolve its ties with Russia, also voicing satisfaction at the continuous gas supplies to his nation.
It added that the Hungarian prime minister expressed readiness to "provide a platform to discuss the Ukrainian crisis."
Orban had previously indicated that his talks in Moscow would address the issue of Russian fossil fuel supplies to his country after Washington signaled willingness to exempt these supplies from sanctions.
The new diplomatic overture coincided with reports about behind-the-curtain talks among various stakeholders of the four-year Ukrainian crisis. (end)
