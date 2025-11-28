403
Participants In Arab Banking Conference Highlight Public-Private Partnership For Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoub Khaddaj
BEIRUT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Participants in the 2025 Arab Banking Conference in Beirut stressed on Friday the vital role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in driving development across the Arab region.
Secretary General of the Kuwait Banking Association Dr. Yaqoub Al-Rifai told KUNA during his participation that the conference addressed key regional challenges, especially reconstruction efforts that can unlock growth and investment opportunities.
He noted that enabling investment requirements and improving business infrastructure will encourage greater private-sector, particularly banking, involvement.
Al-Rifai underscored the strategic role of Arab banks in financing economic and productive sectors and mobilizing resources for reconstruction when the right investment conditions are met.
He added that the conference highlighted PPPs as essential for sustainable development, combining state oversight with private-sector execution to improve project success rates.
He cited Kuwait's experience, where private-sector engagement drives economic activity and opens broader opportunities for youth.
Former Lebanese Information Minister and senior financial policy adviser Dr. Manal Abdel-Samad told KUNA that PPPs are now indispensable for sustainable development, merging private-sector innovation with government regulatory capacity.
She noted that PPP models vary by country but their value lies in generating sustainable, privately managed projects. She also highlighted the role of financial institutions in supporting productive, innovative, and sustainable ventures.
On his part, former Lebanese Economy and Trade Minister Alain Hakim stated to KUNA that global business trends increasingly rely on the private sector to support public institutions, especially in countries like Lebanon facing severe administrative strain.
He stressed the need to strengthen PPP frameworks to enhance the investment climate and broaden their scope beyond major projects to include smaller initiatives such as renewable energy and maintenance services.
The Arab Banking Conference 2025, organized by the Union of Arab Banks, concluded Friday, and was in cooperation with the International Union of Arab Bankers and included the 49th General Assembly meeting of the Union.
A delegation led by Union Chairman Mohamed Mahmoud Eletreby also met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, noting strong participation and wide Arab support for Lebanon, particularly discussions on reconstruction and reinforcing joint Arab action. (end)
