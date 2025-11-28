403
Spain-Hosted Forum Affirms Regional Prosperity Hinges On Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Participants in the 10th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean on Friday expressed belief that attaining prosperity and growth in the Mediterranean basin hinges on achieving the two-state solution between the Palestinians and the Israelis.
The conferees' common stance was expressed during a news conference by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean Nasser Kamal and EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica.
Albares, speaking to reporters after conclusion of the forum said there would be no peace in the Middle East "unless we provide a just solution to the Palestinian people."
Spain and the European Union will pursue action with all stakeholders to execute the two-state solution, Albares pledged.
For her part, Kallas said the catastrophic condition in Gaza was a top topic at the forum, condemning the continuous settlers' attacks on the Palestinians in the West Bank, calling for halting these assaults and bringing the culprits to account.
Meanwhile, the Jordanian foreign minister called for collective action to maintain the cease-fire in Gaza and secure entry of aid for the Gazans, enable the Palestinians to stay in their homeland and exerting efforts for attaining the two-state settlement. (pickup previous)
