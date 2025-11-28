403
ECOWAS Suspends Guinea-Bissau's Membership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, announced on Friday that it decided to suspend Guinea-Bissau's membership in all its bodies and send a high-level mediation mission to get engaged with the coup leaders to ensure the full restoration of constitutional order in the country.
In a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the mediation and security council, the group said step was taken in the wake of the military coup which ousted president Umaro Sissoco Embalo last Wednesday.
The council expressed deep concern over the developments after the effective participation of Guinea-Bissau's citizens in the legislative and presidential polls held on November 23, condemning in the strongest terms the military coup.
The council also called for the immediate restoration of constitutional order without restriction or condition.
The community demanded the respect of people's will and allowing the electoral national committee to announce the results without delay, and the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees.
It urged Guinea-Bissau's armed forces to respect its constitutional role and return to its barracks, threatening to take any steps against any entity which hinders the democratic electoral process in the country.
ECOWAS decisions came after Senegal's foreign ministry announced that Embalo arrived in the country on Thursday following mediation efforts. (end)
