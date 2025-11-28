403
GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation's Assault On Damascus Countryside
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi deplored on Friday in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's deadly attack on the Damascus countryside in Syria.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi stated that the Israeli occupation's continued criminal violations of the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic exacerbate tension and undermine efforts to establish stability and security in the region.
He called upon the international community to take immediate and responsible action to halt these repeated Israeli occupation aggressions and to prevent a slide toward further tension that threatens regional and international peace.
The GCC chief emphasized the importance of preserving the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, protecting its sovereignty and stability.
He underlined the necessity of enhancing security in the region in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. (end)
