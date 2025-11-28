403
Kuwait Coast Guard Chief Leads Delegation To IMO Assembly In London
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard, Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah, led Kuwait's delegation Friday to the 34th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly in London.
Kuwait's participation included attending the Assembly's presidential elections to choose the president and vice presidents, with Kuwait's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Bader Al-Munayekh joining the session.
Kuwait's engagement reflects its commitment to supporting the IMO's leadership bodies and contributing to the development of its future policies.
On the sidelines of the meetings, Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah discussed with IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez Kuwait's role in maritime safety and security, shipping-related technical matters, and its continued commitment to cooperation with the IMO, enhancing maritime transport efficiency, navigation safety, and protection of the marine environment. (end)
